New proposal targets blighted properties in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether it’s tall grass or chipped paint, chances are you’ve seen blighted houses in the area.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt is now taking steps to fight back against the eyesores. He has issued a Property Maintenance Order that sets specific rules to reduce the number of problem properties, by forcing property owners to maintain them. “There’s a grass height in there, banks must register their foreclosed or vacant homes, and people must keep up their properties. There are all kinds of tools in there that we really need, to make sure people keep up with their properties before they become a problem,” he said.

The Mayor said this proposal is years in the making, and is partially the result of the Blight Task Force the city created last year to deal with problem properties.

If a city inspector determines a homeowner is breaking the rules, they would issue a warning letter. If the problem continues, that homeowner could then get slapped with a $50 to $150 fine.

The fines would then go into a fund that the city would use to help clean up, and board up blighted properties when the city can’t get in touch with the property owner. Mayor Reichelt said the fund ensures the city doesn’t have to use tax money to board up or clean vacant homes.

Eric B. of West Springfield told 22News, the proposal would be good for the entire city. “I think it would be a great idea because people are actually losing value in their home because of their neighbors, so I don’t think it’s fair for people who maintain their property, to lose value in their house,” he said.

Mayor Reichelt said if the city finds out a property isn’t being maintained because the owner is elderly or disabled, they’ll get them the services they need, or try to contact their family.

The City Council will take up the ordinance at the next meeting, on August 21st. They have the power to change certain parts of the proposal, including the fine amounts.