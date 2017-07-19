MGM Springfield to begin hiring process

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 2200 full time workers another 800 part time employees.

Jobs, jobs, and more jobs… that’s what MGM promised when it came to Springfield and soon they will be hiring.

MGM Springfield hosted a vendor outreach session Wednesday, but 22News spoke to its General Manager about the hiring process. He says they’re going to start posting jobs for middle management in the next month or two. Then next spring, the bulk of the front line jobs will be available. Regionally, when MGM hires someone, another job may open up.

“We need to be preparing for, as a region, is those backfill opportunities because there may be people who are currently employed at a bank, hotel, restaurant or totally in a different industry who may choose to come and work for us,” said MGM Springfield’s General Manager Alex Dixon.

You can always enter your information into MGM’s system to see what you may be a match for. Click here for more information >>

Dixon also says MGM is partnering with community colleges to offer a low cost training session, on how to be a dealer, that will toward the end of the year.

ICYMI: We officially welcomed the @MM_Center team to @MGMResortsIntl and celebrated the occasion during New Hire Orientation. pic.twitter.com/YNY3wBecwh — MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) July 19, 2017