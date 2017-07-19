MGM Springfield looks to partner with local vendors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When you think about casinos, you probably think about cash.

But from toilet paper to ice machines, MGM Springfield needs to fill up all its space with products and is hoping to work with local suppliers and vendors.

Dozens of interested local businesses went to the MassMutual Center on Wednesday to see how they may be able to work with MGM Springfield.

General Manager Alex Dixon told 22News they are looking for a diverse and local supply base.

“We want to give our local vendors here in western Massachusetts and throughout the region a really up hand in the opportunity to make sure they can put their best foot forward,” Dixon explained. “And in many cases, develop partnerships among themselves.”

Dixon says MGM’s procurement team will be back this fall. Any interested businesses should get their information into MGM’s system by visiting the MGM Springfield website.