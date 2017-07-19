Memorial to victims of Salem witch trials is dedicated

The ceremony came 325 years to the day when five women were killed for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, Salem State University history professor Emerson Baker walks through an area known as Proctor's Ledge that he and a team of researchers said is the exact site where innocent people were hanged during the 1692 witch trials in Salem, Mass. Salem and Danvers are holding separate ceremonies Wednesday, July 19, 2017, to mark the 325th anniversary of the hangings of five women convicted of being witches. Twenty people in all were killed. (Ken Yuszkus/The Salem News via AP, File)

SALEM, Mass. (AP) – A memorial in honor of the 19 people hanged during the Salem witch trials has been dedicated 325 years after five women were killed at the exact spot.

Descendants of some of the 19 people who were hanged during the Salem witch trials attended the dedication of a memorial at the site of the executions.

The ceremony came 325 years to the day when Sarah Good, Elizabeth Howe, Susannah Martin, Rebecca Nurse and Sarah Wildes were hanged at a site known as Proctor’s Ledge. It was the first of three mass hangings at the spot.The semi-circular stone wall memorial is inscribed with the names of the people hanged at the site.

One of the descendants, Jeffrey Stark, said Wednesday the memorial “brings justice to the fact that they were wrongly accused.” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said Wednesday that the shadows from the tragic episode in U.S. history “extend across our city in ways we cannot see with our eyes.”

Salem State University history professor Emerson Baker was part of the team that confirmed the site of the hangings last year. He says a memorial is the right thing to do.

