“Medical amnesty” law would protect teens seeking treatment for alcohol poisoning

BOSTON (WWLP) – Young people in Massachusetts could avoid prosecution for underage drinking if they seek medical help from themselves or a friend with alcohol poisoning.

Drinking alcohol under the age of 21 is currently illegal in Massachusetts without parental consent. But more than 60 percent of Massachusetts high school students have engaged in underage drinking.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would give “medical amnesty” to residents under 21.

Under the bill, young people who seek medical assistance for themselves or another person with alcohol poisoning would get immunity from prosecution.

“As a parent, as a legislator, you don’t advocate for young people drinking,” State Rep. Brian Ashe told 22News. “But if it happens, you want them to be safe. You’d hate to see somebody not call for help because they’re afraid of getting in trouble down the road.”

Critics of the proposal question if the state should be more lenient on young people who break alcohol laws. But supporters say it’s dangerous if young people are afraid to call for help.

Several Massachusetts colleges and universities already have medical amnesty policies, but the bill would set a statewide law.