Massachusetts man gets prison for $120K lottery scheme

Kemal Barnes pleaded guilty to mail fraud in April

By Published: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is headed to prison for running a false lottery scheme that scammed a woman out of more than $120,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 34-year-old Kemal Barnes, a Jamaican national from Malden, was sentenced Monday in Boston federal court to more than a year behind bars. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud in April.

The office says Barnes contacted an elderly woman in Texas in 2015 and convinced her that she’d won a lottery prize worth millions of dollars. He told her that in order to claim her prize, she had to send cash payments for lottery taxes and fees.

Prosecutors say the victim’s son contacted law enforcement. Authorities executed a search warrant at Barnes’ home that found computers and a cellphone with a voiceover application.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s