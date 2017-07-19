Marijuana reform bill awaits Gov. Bakers approval

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers on Wednesday, approved the recreational marijuana reform bill, but it’s not yet on the governor’s desk.

But it will get there.

The House voted overwhelmingly to accept the changes recommended by a six-member conference committee.

The Senate only took a “Standing Vote,” but they’re expected to debate and formally approve the bill on Thursday.

The compromise bill makes changes to the voter-approved recreational marijuana law, including a maximum marijuana tax of 20 percent.

“When you put a 20 percent add-on to the product, by definition, if somebody wants to get it cheaper, or avoid that tax, they either grow it themselves, or find some other way of getting it, which may actually be counter to what the law’s trying to do,” David Cavanaugh of Holyoke told 22News.

The marijuana compromise bill will likely land on the Governor’s desk on Thursday, and he’ll have 10 days to review it.

Governor Baker is expected to sign it.

The 22News State House Bureau is closely following developments in this story.