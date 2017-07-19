Man rescued after plunge down abandoned well in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — It took nearly two dozen firefighters to a rescue a man who had fallen down an abandoned well outside his Massachusetts apartment.

Authorities say the 37-year-old man was walking outside the Cohasset apartment building at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when he fell down the 15- to 20-foot deep stone shaft.

A family member called 911 when they heard him shouting for help.

Fire officials say the well an 18-inch, steel cover, but it appears someone removed it.

The man was conscious and alert during the rescue but was flown to a Boston hospital with leg and back injuries. His name was not made public.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.