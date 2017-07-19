Making chimichurri chicken kabobs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a great chicken recipe you can make out on the grill or inside, we have just the thing for you. Chef and cookbook author Cindy Barbiere, from cindystable.com, came to show us how to make fresh herb chimichurri chicken Kabobs.

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh basil

1 cup fresh parsley

1 cup fresh cilantro

1 cup fresh mint

1/2 cup fresh thyme

3 cloves garlic, chopped

Zest of one lemon

Juice of one lemon

1 tablespoon shallot, chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 – 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breast

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

2 large onions

Sticks for Kabobs, if using wooden soak for 30 minutes

Directions:

Use your hands to remove the leaves from stems of the fresh herbs then toss into your food processor. Add in garlic, juice of the lemon, zest of the lemon, shallot, salt and pepper. Start by pulsing a few times then slowly drizzle in the olive oil until you achieve a marinade/pesto sauce. Put into a bowl or jar that can be sealed.

Chop the chicken into 1 inch cubes. Cut bell peppers into squares about 1 inch. Peel, Slice in half then quarter onions.

Set out a large plastic work board. Set out chicken and lightly salt and pepper. To make the kabobs start with a pepper then add chicken, onion, pepper and continue alternately until you have 3 pieces of chicken on each skewer with the vegetables in between.

Add the kabobs on a large platter then brush the Chimichurri sauce over the chicken and vegetables. Cover with clear wrap or foil and refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Heat grill to a medium-high temperature. Once hot place the kabobs on the grill and turn every 5 minutes. Cook for about 15 minutes or until the chicken juices run clear. Remove from grill and set on a platter and serve with remaining chimichurri.