Lyme disease not immediately detected by doctors

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you find a tick on yourself in the summer, doctors are reminding patients, the disease you could contract may not show up right away.

Lyme disease is the most common tick borne illness in the United States, and can come with symptoms such as rash, fever, and joint aches.

Medical professionals said getting tested right away for the disease after finding a tick on you won’t guarantee an accurate result.

“Typically Lyme disease doesn’t show up for about four to six weeks, so there is a lag period,” Hassen Borhot told 22News. “So you may have a negative Lyme test, and may trigger a positive result in four to six weeks. So there is always follow up which is important.”

Healthcare professionals said the best way to prevent contracting a tick borne illness is by taking precautions like wearing long sleeves and avoiding tall grass to avoid tick bites.