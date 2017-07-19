Long-vacant Greenfield building to house DA’s office

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –A 100 year-old Greenfield warehouse that has been empty for decades will be the new Franklin County home of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney David Sullivan told 22News that his office has acquired the old Abercrombie Building on Bank Row, near Town Hall. He said that they have lost the lease to their longtime Franklin County headquarters on Conway Street.

“It’s about public safety, so we have had a real nice group of people with great community partners, great police- many of the Franklin police departments- and just the community,” Sullivan said.

Renovations have begun to convert the warehouse building into the new Franklin County home for the DA’s office. The building has been vacant for at least 20 years.