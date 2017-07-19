Local vendors attended MGM Springfield information session

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield hosted an information session Wednesday for local vendors interested in bid opportunities.

According to a release sent to 22News by MGM Springfield, this vendor outreach event focused on operating supplies and equipment such as podiums, ice machines, and food and beverage supplies.

“MGM Springfield is making a strong effort to partner with local suppliers and vendors,” MGM Springfield General Manager Alex Dixon said. “We want Springfield and the region to realize the economic benefits of our buying power. These supplier outreach events offer the best information and contacts for area businesses to take the next step in the process.”

Vendors learned about MGM’s pre-qualification process and supplier requirements at Wednesday’s information session. More outreach sessions will be held in the future for additional supplies, including paper products, promotional products, and perishable products.

