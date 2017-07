HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five Hampden County mayors lined up to race for a good cause on Wednesday night.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse hosted, Springfield’s Domenic Sarno, West Springfield’s Will Richelt, Chicopee’s Richard Kos and Westfield’s Brian Sullivan at the Valley Blue Sox Game.

It was neck and neck between Morse and Reichelt, but Morse walked away the winner.

Mayor Morse legs out the victory! He wins a special donation for the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club! pic.twitter.com/Ty2njYtp9q — Valley Blue Sox (@BlueSoxGameday) July 20, 2017

The money raised at Wednesday’s event will go to local boys and girls clubs.