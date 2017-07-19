In high heat, remember to stay hydrated

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s hazy, hot and humid; weather like this can impact your health. This heat can be dangerous, especially if you have certain health conditions.

It’s important to remind kids to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Hot, humid weather makes it difficult for our bodies to cool off. Our sweat doesn’t evaporate as well in high humidity, making it harder to lower your body’s temperature. Your body cools itself by sweating, so it’s important to drink plenty of water.

People with breathing issues or heart conditions should minimize outdoor activities on these hot days.

Dr. Ira Helfand from the Family Care Medical Center in Springfield told 22News, “If it’s possible, they need to be in an air conditioned place. If not possible, they just need to take it very easy. And if they start to feel they’re having increased difficulty with their breathing, they need to respect that and seek medical attention.”

If you work outdoors, Dr. Helfand recommends you take breaks in the shade, as needed, to stay cool. And once again: drink plenty of water.

His advice included, “Listen to your body.” If it tells you to rest or drink water, you should listen to it.