Holyoke taking steps to refurbish blighted properties

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s problem property group has been working to refurbish city properties that one resident described as an eyesore.

The problem property group, which includes representatives from various city departments, identifies properties with long histories of public complaints and finds the best path to rehabilitation. In some cases the group recommends fines or foreclosure.

As a last resort, a property could be seized from the owner and placed in receivership. The city of Holyoke currently has twelve properties in active receiverships. 73-75 Belvidere Avenue was rehabilitated while under receivership. Neighbors said you wouldn’t have recognize the home if you’d seen it before.

“The property was basically falling down, a little bit. It had a hole in the roof on the other side. The porch was collapsing. It was just a mess,” said Donna Robillard.

The receiver recently sold the refurbished home, and throughout the city, other properties like this home at 235 Oak Street are still in the rehabilitation process. Holyoke residents said they’re glad to see these properties making progress.

Emanuel Varela of Holyoke told 22News, “Some home like need to be redone and stuff. I see a lot of people working on their houses, fixing their houses, taking care of their houses.”

The problem property group is just one part of city-wide efforts to improve vacant and blighted properties.