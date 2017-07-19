Healey promoting summer jobs program in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Attorney General Maura Healey will be in Springfield Wednesday, to promote a youth jobs initiative overseen by her office.

Healey will meet with young people at Forest Park, where they are participating in Healey’s Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program, through the Springfield Department of Parks, Building, and Recreation Management. The department is one of 70 different organizations statewide that is participating in the AG’s program, which is focused on providing summer job opportunities for teens, which are focused on health and well-being.

The students that will be meeting with Healey and Mayor Domenic Sarno are serving as camp counselors.

Hear what the attorney general has to say about this program, and job opportunities for young people tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.