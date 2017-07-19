Hackers now targeting children’s toys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Someone could hack your child’s WiFi enabled toys.

Technology has taken over so much of our lives. The FBI is now urging extra caution to make sure your privacy isn’t the price for using technology.

Children’s toys are the newest target for hackers who want your personal information.

Chris Pehl of Worcester told 22News, “You just can’t trust anybody online. You wouldn’t want anyone influencing your kid the wrong way, so it’s just kinda scary.”

High tech toys that use the internet require the user to create an account. That account could have your name, date of birth, address and photographs.

Toy companies can use that information and send it to third party services if it’s stated in their user agreement.

The cyber security measures built into the toy and the toy’s internet could impact your toy’s safety.

Toys connected directly through WiFi, or indirectly through Bluetooth, must be on a secure connection. If the connection is not secure, it’s vulnerable to a hacker.

There are many ways that parents can ensure their children’s WiFi connected toys are protected. One of them is covering the camera and the microphones when the devices aren’t in use. Another is making making sure all of the software is up to date.

Springfield Office of Consumer Affairs Director Milagros Johnson told 22News, “When we use a smart device, we have to think about we’re compromising our own personal information. So just consumers be aware of what information you’re sharing, what are you using that device for.”

Johnson suggests having a separate email address just for your children’s toys to reduce exposure to hackers.

Other important measures include using the toy only in areas where there’s a secure WiFi connection and using a strong password.

If your child’s toy is hacked, their identity could be stolen and used to create other accounts.