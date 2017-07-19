Elise’s Law seeks to protect hospital staff from workplace violence

BOSTON (WWLP) – Doctors and nurses deal with all kinds of injuries and all kinds of people. But sometimes, encounters with patients can be dangerous.

Lawmakers hope to prevent hospital staff from getting injured on the job in the future.

Elise Wilson, an emergency department nurse of more than 35 years, was stabbed by a patient at a Southbridge Hospital just last month.

Now her family and colleagues are calling on the state to further protect hospital staff from dangerous encounters with patients in the future.

One bill, also known as Elise’s Law, would require health care employers to implement violence prevention programs, including employee training and monitoring.

22News spoke with Elise’s husband Clifton Wilson who said she’s had violent encounters in the past, and that attacks occur more often than people know.

“She’s alive, that’s all that really matters,” Wilson said. “They happen every single day, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, ’cause that’s when the emergency rooms are open.”

The bill also provides time off for health care workers assaulted on the job to address legal issues.