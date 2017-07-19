EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a woman they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a store in Easthampton.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News the suspect walked into Manchester Hardware on Union Street around 12:57 p.m. last Friday and walked out with items valued at more than $400.

Police believe the suspect, a blonde white woman, had been driving a white Subaru Crosstrek at the time of the crime.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Easthampton Police Department at 413-527-1212

Easthampton police searching for theft suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photos courtesy Easthampton Police Department Photos courtesy Easthampton Police Department Photos courtesy Easthampton Police Department Photos courtesy Easthampton Police Department