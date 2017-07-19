Easthampton police searching for theft suspect

Easthampton police say suspect stole from Manchester Hardware

Published: Updated:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a woman they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a store in Easthampton.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News the suspect walked into Manchester Hardware on Union Street around 12:57 p.m. last Friday and walked out with items valued at more than $400.

Police believe the suspect, a blonde white woman, had been driving a white Subaru Crosstrek at the time of the crime.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Easthampton Police Department at 413-527-1212

