Easthampton police searching for theft suspect

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a woman they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a store in Easthampton.
Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News the suspect walked into Manchester Hardware on Union Street around 12:57 p.m. last Friday and walked out with items valued at more than $400.
Police believe the suspect, a blonde white woman, had been driving a white Subaru Crosstrek at the time of the crime.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Easthampton Police Department at 413-527-1212