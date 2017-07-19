Driving through deep water can damage your car

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rains flooded a number of underpasses in western Massachusetts Tuesday.

There were a lot of cars and trucks risk driving through the deep water.

But even if your car makes it through, one mechanic told 22News it’s a good idea to change your fluids afterwards to avoid damage to your vehicle.

“Your engine can seize, it can come to the point where it blows because of the water,” Alex Fontanez of Gil’s Garage told 22News. “And the fluids mixed with the oil and whatnot can cause it to seize.”

Fontanez also said that some vehicles may need to have their engines replaced after driving through water that’s too deep.

