Dirt biker impaled

(KTVB) A Boise, Idaho man is thankful to be alive after being impaled by an 8-foot tree branch while dirt biking. The branch ended up just inches away from a major artery.

Now, Jon Francey has a message for others. Jon says the reason he’s alive today is because of his friends. So wants others to learn from his experience: to always wear your gear and don’t ride alone.

“The point is that they weren’t going to give up on me,” he said.

Jon is still fighting back tears. On Saturday, he and some friends were riding dirt bikes in the mountains near Idaho City. There was a downed tree on the trail. Jon saw it and tried to go around it, but didn’t make it.

