Dirt biker impaled

KTVB's Natalie Shaver Published: Updated:
A Idaho man is lucky to be alive after he was impaled by a tree branch while riding his dirt bike.

(KTVB) A Boise, Idaho man is thankful to be alive after being impaled by an 8-foot tree branch while dirt biking. The branch ended up just inches away from a major artery.

Now, Jon Francey has a message for others. Jon says the reason he’s alive today is because of his friends. So wants others to learn from his experience: to always wear your gear and don’t ride alone.

“The point is that they weren’t going to give up on me,” he said.

Jon is still fighting back tears. On Saturday, he and some friends were riding dirt bikes in the mountains near Idaho City. There was a downed tree on the trail. Jon saw it and tried to go around it, but didn’t make it.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2uIcUuy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s