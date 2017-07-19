Coyotes eat family dog

WESH's Greg Fox Published:
Two coyotes are captured after killing and eating a small dog in central Florida.

(WESH) “Walle,” a Maltese-Yorkie mix, weighed just six pounds, but was bigger than life in the Sullivan home.

Now he’s gone, attacked and killed early Monday by a pack of coyotes that have been living in the woods behind the Sullivans’ house on Lander Road in Winter Park.

Chris Sullivan and his wife Carolyn got the dog six years ago, right after they were married, and it’s been a central part of the lives of their two children.

Sullivan says the attack happened near the Mayflower Retirement center just off Aloma Avenue.

It happened”between the easement next to our house.” There were three” coyotes, he said.

It’s been a devastating experience for the family, Sullivan said, at times his voice cracking as he spoke.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2tfcdEj

