California wildfire grows

The wildfire burning in Mariposa County, California continues to grow in size.

(KCRA) A wildfire burning near Lake McClure is moving closer to the town of Mariposa, Cal Fire said.

A spokesperson said the town is under an imminent threat as flames moved closer Tuesday night.

Nearly 5,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, including the town of Mariposa and surrounding areas that were evacuated earlier in the day.

The Detwiler Fire is threatening 1,500 structures.

Eight structures were destroyed and one was damaged in the fire since flames broke out at 4 p.m. Sunday at Detwiler and Hunters Valley roads, about 2 miles east of Lake McClure, Cal Fire said.

