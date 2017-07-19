Boy becomes CEO for a day

WLWT's Mark Hays Published: Updated:
9-year old boy became CEO of the nonprofit for a day.

(WLWT) A 9-year-old boy took over as CEO of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Adrian McKinney is winning a battle with sickle cell disease. On Monday, his wish was granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana: He became CEO of the nonprofit for a day.

Adrian may be small, but he’s making a massive impact. The Cincinnati-area native took over as head of Make-a-Wish OKI Monday in an effort to help others.

The 9-year-old is no stranger to the Make-a-Wish program.

Last summer, the organization granted a wish for Adrian, sending him and his family on an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2viSPIg

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s