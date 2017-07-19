Blandford Ski Area to be sold after decline in membership

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – For some of us, not seeing a snowy winter was a good thing, but that’s not the case for the Blandford Ski Area.

After being owned and operated by the Springfield Ski Club for more than eight decades, Blandford will hand over their ownership due to declining foot traffic and sales.

Marketing director Dave Fraser told 22News, this decision has been in the works for some time, after several seasons of declining membership.

“Each year for the past four or five years we’ve seen a decline in membership and so that really has prevented us from doing some of the things we need to do to run a ski area,” Fraser said. “Meaning making improvements to snow making, making improvements to the lifts and the lodges. It’s just sort of compounded over the years.”

Fraser also told 22 News many of the ski club members are in agreement to negotiate a sale with Butternut Basin in Great Barrington.

Blandford is not worried about losing any regular skiers, as the sale would provide them with more benefits at a discounted rate.

No date has been set for when Blandford will officially hand over its ownership.