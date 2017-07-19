Are you hurricane ready?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you prepared if a hurricane hit?

Hurricane Irene hit western Massachusetts in 2011. Governor Charlie Baker has declared this week hurricane preparedness week.

The American Red Cross said the most important part of planning ahead is communicating with your loved ones.

Have a plan for where you’ll go if you’re evacuated, keep in contact with your family if you get separated during a storm.

And know your community’s risk and response plans.

“Anything that’s going to keep my kids safe and their families safe I’m a huge proponent of,” said Molly Smith of Holyoke. “I think it’s better to be over prepared than under prepared.”

The executive aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said electrocution from downed power lines is the number one reason people die from hurricanes.

If your community is evacuated, make sure you find a safe place to stay until the storm passes.