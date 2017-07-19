Appropriate summer attire for the workplace

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The heat and humidity of the summer can make wearing professional clothing uncomfortable. Karen Thomas, Certified Etiquette Expert from CTEtiquette.com, shared tips on attire that’s appropriate for the office.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s