AG Maura Healey touts youth jobs initiative at Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was in Springfield on Wednesday to promote a youth jobs initiative overseen by her office.

Healey joined Springfield’s Mayor Domenic Sarno at Forest Park where they met with young people participating in Healey’s Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program.

The students are serving as camp counselors.

Because of the funding provided by the Attorney General’s Office, Springfield was able to hire seven additional camp counselors.

And as a result, 80 more kids were able to go to camp this year.