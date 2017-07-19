AG Maura Healey touts youth jobs initiative at Forest Park

Springfield was able to hire seven additional camp counselors with funding from the AG's office

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was in Springfield on Wednesday to promote a youth jobs initiative overseen by her office.

Healey joined Springfield’s Mayor Domenic Sarno at Forest Park where they met with young people participating in Healey’s Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program.

The students are serving as camp counselors.

Because of the funding provided by the Attorney General’s Office, Springfield was able to hire seven additional camp counselors.

And as a result, 80 more kids were able to go to camp this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s