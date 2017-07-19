22News pays tribute to beloved co-worker Mark Wiernasz

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our hearts are broken here at 22News. We lost our longtime friend and co-worker Mark Wiernasz this week. Mark had been a part of 22News for more than four decades.

22News lost a giant of journalism this week. Mark Wiernasz was an indispensable part of the 22News operation.

For the last three decades he was our assignment editor. In many ways, Mark shaped the news we’ve been bringing you since the eighties.

Mark was the man thousands of people talked to on the phone but almost never saw. All of the police, politicians, school administrators, P-R people, and local business people know Mark’s name… and his voice.

As assignment manager, he conceived and set up stories for the reporters.

As one former co-worker pointed out, “it’s hard to overstate how much Mark contributed to the station over the years.”

Mark organized our election coverage, and wore his lucky Seattle Seahawks Shirt on election nights: It was a beloved Mark Wiernasz Tradition. Mark knew the political back stories, and made certain we knew them as well.

Mark had a great sense of humor, and made us all laugh with his insights and knowledge.

He loved auto racing. Mark was the public address announcer for years at Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam, and Monadnock Speedway in New Hampshire.

Mark was a dedicated family man. He leaves his loving wife Jean, and the two sons he was so proud of: Matthew and Peter.

Most of us say the same things as we remember Mark. “He was a great man with a great sense of humor.” ” We’ll really miss working with him.” “He was indispensable.”

We lost an extraordinary human being and highly respected media professional. A journalist who was competent, ethical, and humane.

Mark Wiernasz spent 42 of his sixty years working here at WWLP. His legacy is one of excellence and fairness.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home on Main Street in Agawam.

The funeral will be on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Agawam, with burial to follow.