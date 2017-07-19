22News is remembering our friend and colleague, Mark Wiernasz

(WWLP) – 22News has lost a very important member of our broadcast family. Mark Wiernasz, our longtime assignment manager, died Monday at the age of 60, following a brief illness.

Mark had held several positions over his more than four decades here at 22News, including a brief stint as a reporter. However, he is perhaps best known by his colleagues for his years at our assignment desk, where was responsible for much of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into the newscasts you watch every day. From coordinating crews in the field, to coming up with story ideas, communicating with sources, and managing major projects- such as our election coverage, Mark did it all. He handled his job with wit and with a great willingness to help, and his years of experience and depth of knowledge was valuable to us all in our work.

Mark also had many personal passions, most notably for auto racing. Local race fans remember him as the track announcer at the former Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam and at Monadnock Speedway in New Hampshire. He brought that passion to his job here at 22News by writing articles on local racing action for WWLP.com.

Mark was also a family man, who enjoyed spending time with his wife, Jean, and sons, Matthew and Peter.

Visiting hours for Mark Wiernasz will be held Sunday, July 23 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Colonial Forastiere Funeral & Cremation, at 985 Main Street in Agawam. A funeral Mass will be held Monday morning at 10:00 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Agawam, with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Springfield.

