2 girls ran away from Chicopee youth program

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for two teenagers who they say ran away from a youth program on Saturday.

Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Allison DeGray, 15, and Eve Diaz, 13, left the program, which is located on Broadway in Chicopee Falls. He said that the two may have headed into nearby Springfield.

DeGray is described as being 5’8” tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has black hair and tattoos on her arms and legs. Diaz is about 5’2” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has a birthmark on her lip.

If you have seen DeGray or Diaz, you are asked to call Chicopee Police Detective Nicole Devlin at (413) 594-1730.