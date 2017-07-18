Western Mass. residents audition to be extras in Castle Rock

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,500 people lined up for their chance to be extras in a new television series, entitled “Castle Rock.”

It’s based on a location mentioned frequently in Stephen King’s novels, and is being shot in Orange from July to January.

Brian Rossacci of Southwick told 22News, “I just hope I get in, it would be such a cool experience. Even if I’m just in the background it would be awesome.”

The eastern Franklin County town was chosen as the setting for Castle Rock because it fit the description of the fictitious Maine town that was the setting of several Stephen King stories.

Locals took advantage of the opportunity to be part of a series. Some showed up to the audition Tuesday with some experience.

“I’m a big dreamer, I’ve always wanted to something like this,” Andrew Pharms of Springfield told 22News. “It’s a step into the door of where I want to be. Why not, it’s close to home it’s something fun, finally close to home, Springfield, Mass. Orange is not that far.”

Others figured why not give it a try.

Luke Chiodo of Wendell explained, “It’s something new to try, I’ve never really done anything like this before. I’m excited hopefully I’ll get it.”

The series will air on Hulu.