Ways you can stay hydrated through the heat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts could be sweating out a heat wave this week. 22News is working for you with how you can make sure you stay hydrated out in the heat.

Dehydration is a lack of water. Without the enough water, your body can’t function the way it should.

People often get too busy to remember to drink water throughout the day. When temperatures spike, its extremely important to stay hydrated.

22News saw campers playing in the park in Chicopee Tuesday morning. A camp counselor told 22News he makes sure his kids drink plenty of water throughout the day. Bailei Blue, a US Taekwondo Center Counselor, told 22News, “We have a water foundation in the room they go and get it whenever they want.”

22News spoke with a nutritional and strength coach to find out how to recognize the signs of dehydration. Vincent Silano, Nutritional & Strength Coach at Train For Life told 22News, “Some simple signs are nausea, feeling really really tired during a workout or walking, also the color of your urine.”

Very dark urine is an indicator of dehydration. Other signs include headaches and feeling dizzy.

It’s important to maintaining your water throughout the day. If you are drinking a sugary drink, its best to dump out half and replace it with water.

And If you work outside, take precautions to protect yourself in the heat. To prevent yourself from getting overheated when your outside you should limit strenuous activity outside and takes breaks in the shade.

Dehydration can make you irritable, alter your energy level, and your ability to think clearly.

You can also re-hydrate with fruit snacks like watermelon.