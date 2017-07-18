Water main break closes 2 roads in East Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police closed a section of Robbins Road and Cottage Street because of a water main break Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Reggie Miller told 22News police received calls about a road surface cave-in and water flooding the East Springfield intersection around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

“A crew from the Springfield Water & Sewer Commission is there making repairs,” Lt Miller said.

Lt. Miller did not know how long the repairs would take, but he anticipated traffic would be routed around the repair site for several hours.

22News is covering this story and will post any new information as it becomes becomes available.

