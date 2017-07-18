University services help prepare students for workforce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Applying for your dream job while finishing your studies before graduation can be a difficult balancing act.

The career development office at Western New England University in Springfield provides students with hands on experience, and the tools they need to prepare for the workforce.

Western New England University Assistant Director of Career Development Joseph Van Allen, said that students should be looking for the positions they are most qualified for in their related field, when applying for job opportunities.

Van Allen also encourages students to take advantage of everything their career service centers have to offer before they graduate and start their job search.

“There’s a career development center here.There’s steps that we take before graduating to make sure we get a job. If I don’t get one right away I still have certain experiences here that I can fall back on,” said Senior, Nilsa Salas.

Van Allen suggests students start networking right away and build connections with people in their field early on.

He also urges students to make sure they’re capable of fulfilling job requirements when applying for an employment opportunity.