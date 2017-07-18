UMass increasing their tuition for undergraduate students

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- Undergraduate students will have to pay more money to attend UMass this fall.

UMass’ Board of Trustees approved a 3 percent increase on in-state tuition and fees this fall, which equates to about $416 dollars. It’s the third consecutive year the university has increased tuition.

“It just keeps going up compared to what our parents had to pay for college and it’s become the norm and you have to go to college if you want to become something when you grow up,” said Hannah Boyd, Junior at UMass Amherst.

Rising tuition is a concern for parents paying for their kids to go to college.

“We assume it’ll cost twice as much whatever the tuition is to pay for the total cost of the school so we look at the whole package,” said Ward Polzin of Denver, Colorado.

UMass undergraduates will have to pay an average of $14,200 in tuition and fees. At UMass Amherst, they’ll have to pay $1,000 more than that.

At Westfield State University, undergraduate students living on campus will pay about $20,000 starting next academic year. And just like UMass, they’ll have to pay a little bit more starting next academic year. Westfield State University will charge undergraduate students $440 more in tuition and fees this fall.

“This cost structure is all different for all different for state universities, state colleges, and community colleges which set different rates, and the funding is determined differently by the state legislature,” said Dan Forster, Vice President of Enrollment Management for Westfield State Universtiy. “That accounts for some of the differences.”

Forster told 22News they had to increase the tuition fees because they are not getting enough funding from the state.