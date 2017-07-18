Suspect in deadly stabbing says he was held against his will

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager charged with fatally stabbing a woman in rooming house told police he did not know the victim and she had held him against his will for two hours.

Eighteen-year-old Derrick Lopez was held without bail Monday after pleading not guilty to murder and other charges in the death of 36-year-old Christin Tobin, who was found dead early Saturday morning in her room at a Waltham rooming house.

Police responded to the house after being waved down by Lopez’s cousin, who said Lopez was being held hostage.

Lopez told police he did not know Tobin, but saw her on the porch and asked to use her bathroom. Lopez says Tobin held him at knifepoint.

Lopez’s lawyer declined comment, but relatives say Lopez is intellectually challenged and was framed.

 

