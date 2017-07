Storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms moved through western Massachusetts Tuesday night. Here is a look at some damage in our area, reported by trained weather spotters or over amateur radio:

6:35 P.M. Springfield: Water main break at the corner of Cottage Street and Robbin Roads

7:36 P.M. Springfield: Flooding on Tapley Street at DPW, possible stuck car

7:48 P.M. Springfield: Flooding on Colton Street

7:45 P.M. West Springfield: Route 5 south tunnel flooded and impassable

7:54 P.M. Springfield: House struck by lightning on magnolia terrace. Smell of smoke in residence.

7:56 P.M. Palmer: Route 20 flooded with manhole covers popped off the road

8:05 P.M. Palmer: Flooding on Wilbraham Street

8:11 P.M. Springfield: Flooding on Whittum Avenue across from Frederick Harris

8:40 P.M. Springfield: Flooding on Roosevelt Avenue

