Springfield residents voice concerns at community policing meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police and Community Relations Committee held another meeting in Sixteen Acres Tuesday evening.

The meetings gave residents an opportunity to voice their concerns and ask questions about things going on in their neighborhoods.

Sixteen Acres resident Michelle Barnaby told 22News that, by traveling to different parts of town, the committee can see the issues unique to each area.

“Sometimes I go to Forest Park meetings with my mom, or I go to East Forest Park meetings,” Barnaby said. “There’s different concerns. There’s break-ins, potholes.”

Tuesday’s meeting gave residents information on home and motor vehicle safety, and cataloging valuable items in your home.