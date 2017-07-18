Southwick PD looking for new police dog

Greg Fitzpatrick Published:
Police dog Jax, a Belgian Malinois retired from the Southwick Police Department

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Southwick Police Department is looking to fill their open K-9 position since Jax, the department’s K-9 dog of 10 years retired, and they are seeking donations from the community for support of their K-9 unit.

Officially effective on May 31, Jax retired from the force and decided to live out the rest of his years as a pet when his former handler, Officer Tom Krutka, was promoted to a patrol Sergeant.

According to Chief Ricardi, he’s in the process of searching for an officer that could be the next K-9 handler. While that search is in progress, Ricardi is asking for donations of any amount from Southwick residents or anyone in the area. The purchase for a K-9 dog is around $8,000.

In May, Chief Ricardi posted on the department’s website information about the pending K-9 retirement and asking the public for help in raising the money needed for a replacement. If anyone is interested in making a donation, checks can be payable to the Southwick Police Department K-9 Fund, and can be dropped off or mailed to the department at 11 Depot Street.

For further information or questions, call Ricardi at 413-569-5348, ext. 606.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s