Southwick PD looking for new police dog

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Southwick Police Department is looking to fill their open K-9 position since Jax, the department’s K-9 dog of 10 years retired, and they are seeking donations from the community for support of their K-9 unit.

Officially effective on May 31, Jax retired from the force and decided to live out the rest of his years as a pet when his former handler, Officer Tom Krutka, was promoted to a patrol Sergeant.

According to Chief Ricardi, he’s in the process of searching for an officer that could be the next K-9 handler. While that search is in progress, Ricardi is asking for donations of any amount from Southwick residents or anyone in the area. The purchase for a K-9 dog is around $8,000.

In May, Chief Ricardi posted on the department’s website information about the pending K-9 retirement and asking the public for help in raising the money needed for a replacement. If anyone is interested in making a donation, checks can be payable to the Southwick Police Department K-9 Fund, and can be dropped off or mailed to the department at 11 Depot Street.

For further information or questions, call Ricardi at 413-569-5348, ext. 606.

Southwick police dog heading into retirement Jax and his handler won the Massachusetts Police Working Dog Association’s Narcotic Detection Team of the Year award in 2014.

Southwick police dog to retire after 10 years Southwick Police Department’s K9 Jax first started serving in May 2007.