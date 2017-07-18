Southampton Police looking for man in photo

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton Police is looking to identify the male in the photo.

Southampton Police said the man is a person of interest in an incident that happened in Southampton.

On Monday, Southampton Police said they received calls of a break-in at the Stop-N-Save convenience store on 247 College Highway.

The suspect(s) made off with an undetermined amount of money.

Police said the investigation is still on-going.

You are asked to call Southampton Police at (413) 527-1120, if you have any information.