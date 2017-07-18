Possible cuts worry some PVTA riders

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority is considering changing around 16 routes due to budget shortfalls, and those changes could impact Pioneer Valley routes from South Deerfield down to Agawam.

The PVTA is facing a $1.2 million budget deficit, and to make up the difference, some routes may be eliminated. Of the 16 routes proposed for cuts, five of them directly impact UMass Transit riders.

A Northampton PVTA rider told 22News that the bus is her only reliable source of transportation.

“It would change my life a lot if I didn’t have the bus, because I count on the bus system to get to work and do all my errands. I don’t drive a car right now, so it’s my main transportation,” Sarah Winnett of Florence said.

The PVTA is expected to make a decision about the cuts by Wednesday. Board members will meet Wednesday at noon at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission in Springfield. They will decide whether the transit authority will cut service to save money.

22News has contacted the PVTA for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

Related Coverage