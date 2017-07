CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The One Call Away Foundation is hosting an event to provide PTSD awareness and support for our military and first responders. President of the Organization David Sutton and Combat Veteran Patrick Astaferrero shared more about their upcoming event.

One Call Away Foundation

2nd annual Bike ride and BBQ

July 22nd in Southwick

8am registration- 6pm

For more information, click here