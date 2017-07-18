Off-duty officer rescued 70-year-old from near drowning

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — An off-duty police officer has helped save a man from drowning in a Massachusetts pond.

Matt Riley says he was with his two children at Walden Pond Monday morning when he saw a woman screaming for help. A 70-year-old man had been struggling in the water about 50 feet from shore.

Riley says his adrenaline and training kicked in, and he jumped into the pond and brought the man to shore.

Riley says the man spat out water once on shore. The victim has been taken to a hospital where he is expected to be OK.

The officer doesn’t consider himself to be a hero, but Riley says his 5-year-old daughter gave him a high five and told him “good job.”