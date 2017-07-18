Mushrooms in your yard: What you need to know

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mushrooms are popping up on some people’s lawns, and you can blame the recent rainy weather for it!

Unfortunately, there is no real way to prevent these mushrooms from growing in your yard. 22News spoke with the folks from G&H Landscaping, to find out why we are seeing so many mushrooms at this time of year.

“The mushrooms are growing on the bacteria in the soil, the organic matter that’s in the soil, and they are thriving on that. They won’t cause any harm. They will cause an unsightly appearance, especially on green lawns,” Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping said.

Courchesne recommends brushing the mushrooms out of your yard, or you can rake them.

Depending on whether your children or pets are allergic to mushrooms, they could be harmful, so it is best to get rid of them.