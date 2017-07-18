MGM Springfield gets extension for housing construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilors unanimously decided on Monday to extend the deadline for MGM Springfield to build dozens of new apartments in the city.

Councilors have given MGM Springfield until 2020 to build at least 54 units of market rate housing in downtown Springfield.

The units have to be completed no later than 18 months after the downtown casino opens its doors. They current proposal is for the new housing to be built in a former hotel located at Court Square along Elm Street.

“Any time they come up with a new proposal it creates some degree of angst,” City Councilor Melvin Edwards told 22News. “I can assure voters and residents of the city that the number of units has not changed…I think it’s going to be a better benefit.”

Springfield City Councilors want to ensure that MGM Springfield fulfills its obligation to build the 54 units of housing within their newly extended timeline.