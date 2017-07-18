Masters of Illusion – Warped, Wacky And Weird Scene

(CW) – Masters of Illusion is new Fridays at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Jason Bishop, Barry and Stuart, Ed Alonzo, Nathan Burton, Farrell Dillon, Shaw Farquhar and Les Arnold & Dazzle (#406).

