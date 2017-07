ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The man found dead on Mount Greylock Monday afternoon has been identified as a Great Barrington resident.

Fred Lantz, spokesman for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, says the body of 54-year-old Kurt Kruger was discovered by two hikers on the Cheshire Harbor Trail around 3:30 p.m.

Lantz says his death is not being investigated as suspicious.

The cause of death is still being determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Holyoke.