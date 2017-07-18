Longmeadow railroad crossing under evaluation for new safety measures

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow railroad crossing has been closed since a DPW worker was hit by a train and killed last winter.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News the crossing off Barkhaul Road will remain closed until a decision is made for installing warning signals and barrier gates.

Crane said Amtrak is currently evaluating the rail crossing, and Longmeadow residents are anticipating the installation of new safety measures.

“I have two sons that worked for DPW over the summer while they were in college, and I am concerned about the safety of the DPW workers, so it’s actually a fairly good plan from what I hear,” Jane Miliotis of Longmeadow told 22News.

There is currently a crossing further down on Emerson Road that has warning lights and barrier gates.