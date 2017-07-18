Joy Winnie announces candidacy for Easthampton mayor

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Long-time City Councilor and Easthampton resident Joy Winnie announced her candidacy for mayor Tuesday night.

Dozens came out to the promenade at the Nashawannuck Pond to show their support for the mayoral candidate.

It’s been a tumultuous few months in Easthampton ever since allegations of hate and discrimination surfaced at Easthampton High School.

Winnie said the city is not a place for bigotry and she hopes to create a welcoming environment for all members of the community.

“People that have newly moved into the city aren’t always aware of the community and I want us to be more welcoming to them and make them feel that they are a part of our community,” Winnie told 22News.

On July 5, long-time Easthampton Mayor Karen Cadieuz announced she would not be running for reelection. Her successor will be elected in November.